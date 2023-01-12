Rumour: Ubisoft 'Did the Rounds' for Acquisitions

HQ

According to video game insider Jeff Grubb, Ubisoft may have already looked towards merging with other gaming companies or getting picked up by another bigger company.

"Ubisoft definitely already did the rounds proposing acquisitions and mergers with other similar companies, and it mostly got laughed at," Grubb said. "It's just too unwieldy. Its strength was its distributed development structure, and now that is an albatross."

This comes after Ubisoft announced that Skull and Bones was once again delayed and that it was cancelling three unannounced titles. Grubb does believe there are other options for Ubisoft to survive, such as slimming down to just focus on its primary franchises, as Activision did with Call of Duty, for example.

In its recent investors call, Ubisoft did admit it was struggling right now, and it had suffered from some underperforming titles. Also, Ubisoft stock as of yesterday is down to a seven-year low, meaning on the financial side of things, the company isn't doing much better.