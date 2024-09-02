Rumour: Two Transformers titles will be released this year

HQ

While movie license games have been known to be consistently rubbish for decades, there have been exceptions. This includes Transformers, which has had many great titles over the years, although it's been a long time since anything really good and fancy has been released.

Now, however, Transformers site TFW2005 reports that their sources say there are two Transformers titles on the way from Xbox Game Studios - and that they are to be released this year. Assuming that the unconfirmed information is correct, one could suspect that these are remasters of High Moon Studios' 2010 title Transformers: War for Cybertron and the sequel Transformers: Fall of Cybertron.

High Moon Studios is part of Activision Blizzard, which as you know is now owned by Microsoft. Of course, it could be something completely different, especially considering that the movie Transformers One premieres later this month. What do you think yourself about the matter?