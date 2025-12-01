Rumour: Turok Origins to arrive in 2026

HQ

We haven't heard about the new Turok game for a long time, although we did sense that it shouldn't be too long before we get our hands on it, as we were able to try it out at Gamescom this summer. However, as of today, the purchase pages on the main platforms (Xbox, PlayStation5, and PC) have yet to be updated. And with Saber Interactive maintaining radio silence, we're keeping an eye out for any hint that things are on the move.

So take the following information with moderate caution. A LinkedIn profile of a Sound Designer at Saber has updated his experience working on the game by stating that it's coming "Coming in 2026". It appears to have been a simple oversight, and the profile page no longer reflects that "2026" (but Insider Gaming took a screenshot before the change), but it's good to have more hints that we'll be fighting dinosaurs again next year.

Ready to get back into the prehistoric fray with a new reboot in Turok: Origins?