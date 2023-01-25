Rumour: TT Games working on LEGO Batman 4

HQ

Stephen Sharples, a former employee of TT Games who spent 14 years working at the company, has hinted in a now deleted tweet that the developer is working on LEGO Batman 4, and that it cancelled other projects.

Allegedly, four LEGO games have been cancelled in three years. One of them is LEGO Disney, which was scrapped because TT Games believed everything it planned to do had been done better in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Right now, the developer is focusing on The Mandolorian DLC for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but work on LEGO Batman 4 has begun and it is reportedly in development.

There are also rumours that TT Games is working on some LEGO sports titles in a partnership with 2K, but we've not heard anything official on these games yet.

Thanks, Gamingbolt.