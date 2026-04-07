Rumour: Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis delayed to February 2027

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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, the new game from Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Game Studios, may have had its release date pushed back. When it was first revealed at The Game Awards, the game came with a release window of 2026. However, now it looks like it could dodge the latter half of this year to release in early 2027.

This comes from the Society of Raiders page on social media (via GamingBolt). Usually, random claims on social media rarely get more than a second look, but considering Society of Raiders leaked the existence of the new Tomb Raider before its official reveal, it may be worth taking a look at. Also, as we reach the end of the first half of 2026 over the next few months, the lack of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis news points towards it either opting for a release in early 2027 or very late this year.

Considering even without the monster GTA VI that late 2026 is already beginning to look pretty stacked when it comes to game releases, we can't blame Crystal Dynamics if it wants Lara's return to be delayed a little bit. With the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series too, this might make a bit of sense from a marketing perspective. Brand synergy and all that.