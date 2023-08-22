Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumour: Tom Holland and Chris Pratt considered as Jak and Daxter

The project is likely still a few years off.

If we are to believe a rumour that is now circulating and that was started by the proven movie insider and leaker MyTimeToShineHello, Tom Holland and Chris Pratt are in talks as the voice actors for the film adaptation of Naughty Dog's beloved duo Jak and Daxter.

Holland is considered as Jak with Pratt doing the voice of Daxter. As you might remember, the latter has actually good experience of playing video game heroes as he also voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this year. We first heard about Jak and his furry, cocky friend Daxter being made into a movie back in 2022 when director Ruben Fleischer announced the project. Fleischer is no novice when it comes to turning video games into movies, as he's also brought Naughty Dog's wonderful adventure franchise Uncharted to the silver screen - which starred none other than Tom Holland as Nathan Drake (Holland and Pratt have also played together before in Avengers: Endgame and Disney's Onward).

What do you think about Holland and Pratt as Jak and Daxter?

