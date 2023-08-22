Rumour: Tom Holland and Chris Pratt considered as Jak and Daxter

HQ

If we are to believe a rumour that is now circulating and that was started by the proven movie insider and leaker MyTimeToShineHello, Tom Holland and Chris Pratt are in talks as the voice actors for the film adaptation of Naughty Dog's beloved duo Jak and Daxter.

Holland is considered as Jak with Pratt doing the voice of Daxter. As you might remember, the latter has actually good experience of playing video game heroes as he also voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this year. We first heard about Jak and his furry, cocky friend Daxter being made into a movie back in 2022 when director Ruben Fleischer announced the project. Fleischer is no novice when it comes to turning video games into movies, as he's also brought Naughty Dog's wonderful adventure franchise Uncharted to the silver screen - which starred none other than Tom Holland as Nathan Drake (Holland and Pratt have also played together before in Avengers: Endgame and Disney's Onward).

What do you think about Holland and Pratt as Jak and Daxter?