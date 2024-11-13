Rumour: Tom Cruise wants Glen Powell to take over the Mission: Impossible franchise

HQ

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, a film that we'll be able to head to cinemas to watch in May 2025, really does look like a conclusive point for Tom Cruise and many of the original gang's time in the Impossible Mission Force. There's no confirmation that Cruise is hanging it up as Ethan Hunt yet, but a new rumour has started circulating that suggests that the action legend is eyeing a younger and very popular star to take over the reigns of the franchise.

The InSneider has published a report wherein he claims that Cruise is eyeing Twisters star Glen Powell as the individual to steward the Mission: Impossible series into the future. Unlike many rumours where we don't hear anything of substance for weeks, months, sometimes even longer to dispute and set things straight, Pat McAfee decided to call up Powell while on air during his show to hear from the man himself, to which the Top Gun: Maverick actor added:

"My mom would never let me do that. That's a death trap."

Granted, many would also say that Top Gun: Maverick is a bit of a death trap too, so perhaps Powell is playing coy here for the time being. Since Cruise and Powell do have a history together, it does seem like a natural progression in many ways, but do you think that the Anyone But You star is the right man for the mission, should he choose to accept it?