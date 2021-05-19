Rumour: Tom Cruise is a Starfield actor

You're watching Advertisements

There has been a lot of claims from insiders regarding Bethesda's upcoming Starfield recently. While we haven't reported about most of them, this one is just too funny not to report. It turns out Bethesda tweeted Tom Cruise three years ago and wrote:

"Hey @TomCruise, we're huge fans. Loved your take on Oblivion and now Fallout. Want to get a head start on our next thing? #Callme."

We had completely forgotten about this, until three self-proclaimed insiders on Reddit suddenly reported that this actually led somewhere and Tom Cruise will be in Starfield. While this wouldn't be completely unreasonable as it is a good and very famous actor who has done his fair share of sci-fi, and Hollywood A-listers are pretty common in games these days (even an indie title like 12 Minutes has Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe doing voice acting) - we'd still file this one under 'unlikely'.

Would you like Tom Cruise as an actor in Starfield?