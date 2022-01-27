Rumour: Tobey Maguire stars in Doctor Strange 2

HQ

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will most likely feature plenty of cameos, and now it's rumoured that one of them will be none other than Tobey Maguire's version of Spider-Man. After his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it wouldn't be too unlikely that he'll also appear in the next Marvel movie in order, the Multiverse of Madness, especially considering the multiverse theme.

Speculation gained momentum after a post on Instagram by Mariana Torres, the actress who does the Portuguese voice for Scarlet Witch, in which she appeared with Manolo Rey. The person who does the voice for the Portuguese version of Tobey's version of Spider-Man. Coincidence? Maybe.

We wish it turns out to be true, obviously, and maybe it also sets the stage for a possible fourth Spider-Man movie with Tobey and Raimi? We can only hope.

What do you think, do you want to see a fourth Spider-Man movie by Raimi starring Tobey?