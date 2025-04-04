Rumour: Titanfall 3 isn't dead and could be announced later this year

HQ

Back and forth we go with Titanfall 3 rumours. One minute it's canned as Respawn suffers layoffs, and the next we have leakers telling us that the game is still being worked on, with a potential reveal set for this year.

As spotted by Wccftech, Apex Legends leakers Osvaldatore and Yorotsuki both said that Titanfall 3 isn't dead, and players shouldn't give up hope. Yorotsuki even went so far as to say a reveal is planned for later this year, and that it could pop up at the 2025 Game Awards.

Despite fans not having a new Titanfall for what is nearly a decade now, there are still those that want to return to jumping around futuristic cities, calling in a mech and evaporating other players as well as bots. In the age of live-service, though, where so many high-profile multiplayer games take people's time, is there space for a third Titanfall?