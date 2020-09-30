Rumour: Titanfall 3 is in development right now

You're watching Advertisements

The fairly reliable Apex Legends and Titanfall famous data miner Biast12 had a lot to share recently, as he claims to have found evidence of seven (!) new characters coming for Apex Legends (shared on Reddit). While that of course is interesting, it's not half as interesting as another juicy nugget he has found, and that is proof that Titanfall 3 is in development.

Biast12 has his Twitter account locked, but proof of his posts can be found on Resetera. This also matches another leaker at Reddit who three weeks ago also claimed that Titanfall 3 was in development.

With the runaway success of games like Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it was assumed that Titanfall was put on ice until further notice. But let's hope the rumours are right, as Titanfall 3 for next generation really is something we would want to see happen.