Rumour: These are the leaked technical specs of Nintendo Switch 2

If confirmed tomorrow, the leap in graphics power is going to be abysmal compared to the current Switch.

The anticipation less than a day before Nintendo Switch 2's supposed unveiling is reaching crazy heights. But you can't blame fans who have been waiting years for a new Nintendo console to be announced, and this one has been a long time coming. Whatever happens tomorrow, the current Nintendo Switch has been one of the longest-lived pieces of hardware in entertainment history, but its power has made it increasingly difficult for third-party companies to adapt recent releases to its limitations.

Nintendo Switch 2, of course, aims to address that problem, offering a model that's aesthetically continuous, but far superior under the hood. All of this data is, of course, unconfirmed, but several sources have claimed that these would be the final technical specifications of the future Nintendo Switch 2, combining data from two different sources (here and here).

Leaked (unconfirmed) technical specifications of Nintendo Switch 2

Technical Specifications:


  • CPU: Arm Cortex-A78C8 cores

  • Unknown L1/L2/L3 cache sizes


  • GPU @ Nvidia T239 Ampere (RTX 20 series)1 Graphics

  • Processing Cluster (GPC)

  • 12 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM)

  • 1534 CUDA cores

  • 6 Texture Processing Clusters (TPC)

  • 48 Gen 3 Tensor cores

  • 2 RTX ray-tracing cores


  • RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5, (some/all units will have -LPDDR5X chips)

  • Two 6 GB chips

Power Profiles:


  • Handheld:CPU @ 1100.8 MHz

  • GPU @ 561 MHz, 1.72 TFLOPs peak

  • RAM @ 2133 MHz, 68.26 GB/s peak bandwidth


  • Docked:CPU @ 998.4 MHz

  • GPU @ 1007.3 MHz, 3.09 TFLOPs peak

  • RAM @ 3200 MHz, 102.40 GB/s peak bandwidth

Again, none of this is official until Nintendo confirms it, but given the concordance between the different sources, there's a good chance this is the power we should expect in a Nintendo console in the coming years. What do you think?

