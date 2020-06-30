Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Rumour: There will be third-party games at July's Xbox event

We're expecting lots of Halo, but what else might Microsoft have in store for us next month.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We have known for quite some time now that Microsoft will have an Xbox Series X event in July where it will reveal first-party games, with Halo Infinite being confirmed, as well as more talk about the console itself. Whether or not there will also be third-party titles in attendance has remained unclear, however, as there was a dedicated third-party event for Xbox Series X in May.

But if Jez Corden, editor of Windows Central, is to be believed (and he has a fairly good track record when it comes to Microsoft-related leaks) - there will be third party games as well. He says: "Can confirm at my end there's third party stuff in July."

Exactly which third-party titles we can expect to see at the event is currently unknown, but we know EA has a lot to announce, we haven't heard anything about the next Call of Duty yet (Activision has mostly been working with Sony this generation, but this could of course change), Take-Two likely has things to reveal, Bethesda has worked with Microsoft several times before, and we know Microsoft has courted a lot of Japanese publishers recently.

Are there any specific third-party games you would like to see revealed at the Microsoft event next month?

Rumour: There will be third-party games at July's Xbox event


Loading next content