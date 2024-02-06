Rumour: There will be a Nintendo Direct next week

HQ

Earlier today we reported that Nintendo Switch closed 2023 globally with almost 140 million units sold and will be Nintendo's core business for 2024. And while there aren't too many dates on Nintendo's release calendar right now, there are a few releases that the company wants to remind the public are out there and deserve attention.

According to Universe Nintendo, the Big N will hold its traditional February Nintendo Direct next week, between 12 and 15 February. The digital event will focus on showing more gameplay and content from releases already confirmed for the first half of the year, such as Princess Peach: Showtime! While it's currently unknown if this will be a 'Mini' event, we'll be on the lookout for when Nintendo reveals the exact date, time and content.