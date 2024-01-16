Rumour: There will be a fourth Bill & Ted film

HQ

There is a good chance that we haven't seen the last of the two happy junkies Bill and Ted because according to new information it is claimed that the script for a fourth film is in development. This was revealed by Alex Winter during an interview on the Sarah O'Connell Show where he said:

"They feel the same way, it has to be right. We love [the Bill & Ted movies] because they're oddball, and they're not typical mainstream films. They've never been cash-grab movies; nobody has gotten rich off the Bill and Ted series. We really do make them sincerely from a place of love and interest"

However, Winter said that the film will only happen as long as he, Keanu Reeves and the two screenwriters Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson are happy with the story. In short, no half measures.

"There's a really good idea that the writers came up with for a fourth that's kind of obvious. I don't want to give it away -- I can't give it away because I would be drawn and quartered -- but it is a really good idea, an obvious idea. It will get written, and we'll see if we can actually get it made."

Are you hoping for a fourth Bill & Ted film?