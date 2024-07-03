Rumour: There is no Banjo-Kazooie in development

HQ

We're approaching 20 years without a new Banjo-Kazooie game, the last one being Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, which released in 2008. In between, there have been encouraging rumours that a new adventure with the bird and the bear is on the way, but so far nothing has turned out to be true.

And now comes a rumour of the exact opposite kind. Windows Central editor Jez Corden is known for keeping a close eye on Microsoft's activities, and in the latest episode of his Xbox Two podcast, he states that we should stop hoping for a new Banjo-Kazooie anytime soon. When asked if it's a game in development, he responded:

"It's not. I can tell you right now, categorically, there is no Banjo game as of this podcast."

No official confirmation, of course, but Corden is usually on the ball. Of course, there may still be a new adventure with the duo in the future, but making AAA games takes time and there's a lot indicating that we will actually celebrate 20 years without Banjo-Kazooie in 2028. Something we do not look forward to.