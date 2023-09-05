Rumour: There is a Nintendo Direct planned for September

HQ

There have been a lot of rumours claiming that Nintendo would have a Direct stream this month, but when Nintendo both announced and streamed a show dedicated Super Mario Bros. Wonder, many people feared this meant we won't get a show during September.

But according to the insider Nate the Hate (noted by ComicBook.com), this is not necessarily true. When asked about it on X, he simply replied that one event does not automatically negate another one, which means there's still a chance we'll get a new Nintendo Direct.

Even though Nate the Hate is referred to as a "reliable leaker" by ComicBook.com, we'd still like to remind you that it is still a rumour. But if Nintendo will actually have a stream in September - what would you like to see?