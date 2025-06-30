Rumour: There are The Elder Scrolls VI trailers circulating internally at Microsoft

HQ

It was actually eight years ago that Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls VI. Since then, we've heard virtually nothing, and there's still no indication that the game is even close to being finished.

But here's an interesting and hopeful rumour from Windows Central editor Jez Corden. In his podcast Xbox Two (thanks Pure Xbox - skip to 36:51 in the video below), he talks about why the game wasn't shown off during the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this month, and explains why he thought we'd see it:

"There was a good reason why I thought maybe it was going to be there. And it was because that, I'd heard there had been internal trailers and they've been demonstrating it internally. So, I'm kind of like, if they're demonstrating it internally and I'm hearing about it, chances are that maybe it's going further afield now."

So it seems that there is a finished trailer for the game internally at Xbox Game Studios. In August, it's time for Gamescom, where Microsoft has already confirmed its participation. We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed that it shows up there instead.