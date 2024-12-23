Rumour: There are more Xbox games coming in 2025 than we already know about

HQ

Fable, Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, South of Midnight, Doom: The Dark Ages, the full launch of Towerborne - yes, there's quite a lot coming to Xbox in 2025 (but also other platforms as it's all set to launch on competing platforms too), but apparently that's not all.

It seems that in addition to the games we've already mentioned here, there are more games aiming for a 2025 launch. This comes from Tom Warren, who now, for the second time emphasises that there's more to come.

We don't know exactly what it is, but the rather established Warren seems to be confident and he's also expecting an Xbox event in January.

So what could it be? Well, something suggests that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is getting a remaster/remake soon, so could that be it? It could also be that either Perfect Dark or even Gears of War: E-Day is aiming for a 2025 launch.

Warren himself has actually revealed that E-Day at one point aimed for a 2025 launch.