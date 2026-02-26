Rumour: There are already plans for an eighth Scream Move

HQ

Yesterday, Scream 7 hit theatres in some countries, and today most of the world is following suit, while it premieres in the US tomorrow. Suffice it to say, this is a brand new film, billed as the "final chapter" in the Ghostface saga, with plenty of slogans hinting that this is the end of the saga.

But... it's also a horror movie, and as we all know, those don't have real endings. It's kind of a deal with the audience that a bad guy can show up anytime, anywhere, and apparently, this will also be the case with Ghostface. Variety reports that "plans are already in place for the killer's lethal return in an eighth film."

That said, we're assuming that the box office numbers for the seventh movie will affect whether there's an eighth, but it seems pretty obvious that there will be one sooner or later either way. It is a Hollywood horror movie, after all.