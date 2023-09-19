Rumour: The Xbox Series X successor launches in 2028

HQ

The amount of leaks coming right now from the trial regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is pretty staggering and we have previously reported about the fact that The Elder Scrolls VI seems to be an PX/Xbox exclusive title, and that Xbox Series X seems to be getting a mid-gen refresh with a brand new controller.

But there are also documents that gives us an indication of what to expect a long time from now. And this includes the next Xbox console. According to one of the internal documents that are now on full display, we can look forward to the successor to Xbox Series S/X in 2028. This means Xbox series S/X will have an eight-year run before getting replaced.

This is similar to Xbox 360 which also had an eight year long life (2005-2013) before getting replaced, but slightly longer than Xbox One which had a seven year long stint (2013-2020) before the release of Xbox Series S/X.

The next Xbox also seems like it might be accompanied by a portable effort of some kind as Microsoft mentions cheap ($99) handhelt units.



