Rumour: The Wolf Among Us has a current-gen port in the works

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The Wolf Among Us 2 might remain as mysterious to us as one of the many cases Bigby Wolf has to solve in Fabletown, but it seems like soon we could see the highly anticipated sequel revealed to us once more. A recent report from Press Over caught our eye, and now we have details not just on The Wolf Among Us sequel, but an updated version of the original game, too.

As reported by MP1st, The Wolf Among Us is set to get a current-gen port as well. The partner studio working with Telltale on The Wolf Among Us 2 - which is now expected to be Argentinian developer Trick Studio - is also working on a technical overhaul to the 2013 game.

As uncovered by the game's Reddit community, two projects were listed on Trick Studio's site back in March 2025. These projects were removed from the site, but they mentioned a sequel to The Wolf Among Us, and a port of the first game. Considering Telltale is already moving engines for The Wolf Among Us 2, it would make sense to give the old game a slap of fresh paint. It wouldn't hurt to refresh audiences on what went down in the first game, too.