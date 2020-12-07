Rumour: The Wolf Among Us 2 is coming late 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The Game Awards are now right around the corner and rumours have started circulating rapidly about just what might be revealed. One leak that has gained traction on Reddit suggests that The Wolf Among Us 2 will be receiving the spotlight and will have its release date revealed. The supposed release date for all five episodes is Winter 2021.

According to the leak, the game will be mostly set in New York and will be set five years after the 2013 original. It is also said to be planned to release for PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. Sadly, a Switch version has not been mentioned, but it is perfectly possible that it could arrive on this platform at a later date like many others have.

This is all speculation at this point, but we won't have long to wait as The Game Awards are set to take place Thursday, December 10.

