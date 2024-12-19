Rumour: The Witcher 4 may not be released for Xbox Series S

HQ

During The Game Awards, we got a first look at the upcoming, hotly anticipated next chapter in The Witcher saga from CD Project Red. A technically impressive showcase that clearly demonstrated the potential of Unreal Engine 5 and the groundbreaking visual splendour that the graphics engine enables.

But will it really be possible to offer such a visual spectacle on current consoles? Yes, with some compromises of course, but what is a bigger question mark is the Xbox Series X's little brother, the Series S. A console that has caused some problems for developers in the past and in an interview with Eurogamer CDPR avoided commenting on whether the Series S will meet its ambitious targets.

The Witcher 4 director Sebastian Kalemba gave the following comment when asked if the game would be released on Series S.

I cannot, right now, tell you more specifics regarding that

What do you think, should the team ditch the Series S completely and focus on the more powerful consoles?