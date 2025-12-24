Rumour: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will get new DLC next year to set up The Witcher 4

HQ

We all but know The Witcher 4 isn't coming out next year. CD Projekt Red's next monster-hunting grand-scale RPG hasn't shown us much, and with the absence of significant gameplay and such we're not expecting anything major. However, while the new game is a while away yet, we could soon get some content for an older Witcher title.

As spotted by PCGamer, Polish analyst Mateusz Chrzanowski believes that CD Projekt Red is lining up The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC for May 2026. "We expect another paid add-on (DLC) for The Witcher 3 to be released in May 2026," he said. "We anticipate sales of 11 million copies at USD 30 each next year. We estimate the production budget at PLN 52 million ($14.5 million). The release should kick off the actual marketing campaign for The Witcher 4."

He also said he expects The Witcher 4 to launch in Q4 2027, which would give around 18 months of space between the DLC launch and the new game release, if this DLC is set to happen. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is over 10 years old now, but it is the most-recent mainline Witcher experience, and has sold over 60 million copies. We'll have to see what lies in store next year for our favourite monster slayers.