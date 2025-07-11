Rumour: The upcoming Halo remake won't include multiplayer

HQ

It has been widely rumoured that Halo Studios is currently working on a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, something that has been hinted at by the developers themselves with the images shown when they revealed the name change from 343 Industries and the transition to the Unreal Engine 5 game engine.

Insider Rebs Gaming has so far proven to be credible when it comes to Halo leaks, and now he has shared some new information about this Halo remake. Via his YouTube channel he explains that multiplayer might not be part of the game, stating that he simply hasn't heard anything about it.

Whether that means there will be no co-op in the campaign is uncertain, but it seems that there won't be any multiplayer battles on the classic stages we learned every nook and cranny on in 2001. Too bad, but there are other ways to play these and we can safely assume that Halo Studios is also working on more multiplayer-focused Halo titles.