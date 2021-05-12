Rumour: The team behind Super Mario Odyssey is working on a new Donkey Kong game

You're watching Advertisements

You know how there are some rumours out there that sound too good to be true? Well, this is one of them. YouTuber LonelyGoomba mentioned on Twitter that they heard an "unlikely rumour" that the team behind Super Mario Odyssey is working on a new 3D Donkey Kong title. This will of course be exciting if correct as the team has already proven its platforming talents and it has been seven years since the famous ape's last outing Tropical Freeze.

Nintendo Life also mentioned that it has heard the same rumour from a trusted source and leaker Zippo recently posted the following:

"It's the big ape's 40th anniversary, and while I'm not sure how Nintendo is celebrating the occasion, there is a new 2D DK game being developed by EPD Tokyo. Retro is obviously busy with other things, so Nintendo has taken it upon themselves to bring DK back in as internal series. Don't expect the "Country" moniker to return, as EPD Tokyo are not interested in making a sequel to games they didn't make. Diddy, Cranky and the Kremling Krew should all be returning in this installment. It sounds like this game is launching before the end of the year. An E3 announcement seems very likely."

Obviously rumours like this should be taken with a huge grain of salt, but we can't help but think its about time that Donkey Kong made a glorious return.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.