Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Rumour: The Star Wars Rey movie won't make its December 2026 release

Steven Knight is no longer writing the movie.

While we're so stuffed with Star Wars content you may have forgotten we only used to see this franchise in big blockbuster movies, Disney is still planning on getting some butts in seats with a few projects in the works. One such film is a movie focusing on Rey after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders and well-known British writer, has reportedly exited the upcoming Rey movie. This is according to Puck News, which is not an official source, but is usually reliable for this sort of news. In any case, take your prescribed pinch of salt with this one.

The date apparently planned for the film's release was December 2026, but this is unlikely to happen if the film needs to lock in a new writer. While some might want to see no more of Daisy Ridley and Rey following the end of the sequel trilogy, others are interested to see where Disney can go with her character, and if they can salvage something great out of a bad start.

