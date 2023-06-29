Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Sims: Project Rene

Rumour: The Sims 5 might be free-to-play

But it'll be stacked with microtransactions.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The Sims 5 might have a free-to-enter model at launch, allowing players to enjoy some of the game without cost, but then they'll have to be willing to pay out for microtransactions to access the majority of content.

A job listing found by the Twitter user TheHenfordHen is advertising for a Head of Monetization & Marketplace position, working on The Sims: Project Rene. It indicates that the game will be taking a free-to-enter route.

Essentially, this means that you might not pay a price of entry, but you will pay if you want the full experience of the game, as microtransactions will be rife. We'd love to say we're shocked but considering EA's past, it doesn't surprise us one bit.

The Sims: Project Rene

Related texts



Loading next content