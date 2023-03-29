Rumour: The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti could launch in May

HQ

A little while back, we reported that some new images of what looked like an RTX 4060 had leaked online. Now, we have the supposed specs for the upcoming graphics card as well as a potential release date.

Nothing is official yet, so take this information with a hefty heap of salt, but according to Wccftech, the 4060 and 4060 Ti are set to launch in May. Also, we have some more alleged information about their specifications.

In short, it's not looking good, as the 4060 is comparable to a 3070 Ti in terms of its power, and the 4060 Ti might not even have enough video memory to run the latest games at 1080p.

Nvidia's 40 series graphics cards are quite a controversial lot of GPUs, as many have critiqued their price point compared to the performance they give.

What do you think of the 40 series cards?