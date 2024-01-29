Rumour: The ROG Ally is getting a new version later this year

HQ

The Asus ROG Ally only released midway through last year, but it seems a successor could be in the works already. The Steam Deck competitor offered some differentiations from Valve's handheld device at launch, including Windows 11 and more powerful specs.

According to Arnold Su, Asus' India VP of consumer and gaming PCs, there's another generation of ROG Ally coming later this year. "We most likely will launch a second-generation [handheld gaming console] this year. We will still keep the Windows features, but we will focus more on gaming," Su said.

This is quite early for another console launch, but we'll have to wait and see how much of an upgrade we'll be getting. Considering it has only been a year, we can't imagine the specs will change too much.

Do you think it's too early for an ROG Ally 2?

Thanks, Techlusive.