Rumour: The Rock is deliberately slowing down production on his new blockbuster film

The world's single most popular movie star, former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is currently working on his new Christmas film Red One, in which he plays a secret Santa agent alongside Marvel star Chris Evans, but things don't seem to be going as planned.

The Wrap reports that The Rock is often eight hours late to the shoot and that he is wasting large parts of the production, which has led to the budget growing from $150 million to the current $250 million. The Rock also has assistants who employed to empty urine bottles that he fills on set as he doesn't tend to use toilets, which, according to the report, also makes things take longer.

The Wrap:

"Production issues — ranging from Johnson's chronic lateness and lack of professionalism on set to producers' inexperience — caused costs on the movie co-starring Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons to spiral upwards to a final budget over $250 million, a sum more fitting for a superhero tentpole. According to more than a dozen insiders directly involved in the project, the "Red One" production was a perfect storm of problems compounded by the inexperience of the film's lead producer Hiram Garcia and Amazon MGM feature and production executives Julie Rapaport and Glenn Gainor, who are overseeing the project."

Anonymous source within Seven Bucks Productions:

"On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn't go to the public bathroom. He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it."