Rumour: The real Switch successor launches late 2022 or early 2023

Before the Switch OLED was announced, there was a lot of really good rumours from sources with a lot of insight that claimed Nintendo was developing a new Switch unit that supported 4K graphics. There were even dead serious claims from trusted journalists that said several developers were making 4K games for Nintendo.

With the Switch OLED released, we now know that it does improve the portable gaming with a bigger and better screen and offers a few quality of life enhancements like better sound quality and more storage. For docked gaming... well, it really doesn't do anything, something we know is a disappointment for many people. So what happened with the 4K rumours, was everybody wrong?

Well, according to a proven Nintendo insider called NateDrake, the 4K gaming (through DLSS) is in fact coming for Switch - but it will be a brand new console rather than a Switch Pro. Developers are currently doing both brand new games as well as PlayStation and Xbox ports of selected games.

NateDrake also claims that plans are to launch Switch 2 late 2022 or early 2023. If this turns out to be true, it will likely be announced at E3 2022 or early fall. Take all of this with a hefty heap of salt, until we know more.

