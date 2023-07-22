Rumour: The Radeon RX 7800 will outperform the RTX 4070

HQ

A new leak appears to show the performance of AMD's upcoming graphics card, the Radeon RX 7800. It appears to be quite the power-hungry card, sucking up 260W.

But, that power might come at a higher level of performance than its competitor, the RTX 4070. We're still unsure of the make-up of these GPUs, and AMD has largely kept its next line of cards shrouded in secrecy, while Nvidia has a roster of 40-series graphics cards ready to go.

A lot of speculation remains on how these cards will be priced. Should AMD choose to compete with the RTX 4070, it'll likely want to drop the price of the 7800 to be lower than the former GPU, and there is even an argument to be made for its price to be closer to that of the 4060 Ti.