Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rumour: The Radeon RX 7800 will outperform the RTX 4070

However, it may be slower than the RX 6800 XT.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A new leak appears to show the performance of AMD's upcoming graphics card, the Radeon RX 7800. It appears to be quite the power-hungry card, sucking up 260W.

But, that power might come at a higher level of performance than its competitor, the RTX 4070. We're still unsure of the make-up of these GPUs, and AMD has largely kept its next line of cards shrouded in secrecy, while Nvidia has a roster of 40-series graphics cards ready to go.

A lot of speculation remains on how these cards will be priced. Should AMD choose to compete with the RTX 4070, it'll likely want to drop the price of the 7800 to be lower than the former GPU, and there is even an argument to be made for its price to be closer to that of the 4060 Ti.

Rumour: The Radeon RX 7800 will outperform the RTX 4070


Loading next content