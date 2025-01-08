Rumour: The Punisher to return with new Disney+ series

HQ

Rumour has it that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, is set to make a big comeback. Following his upcoming appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, there are whispers that a new season of The Punisher could be on its way to Disney+. According to The Beyond Reporter, the new series is expected to pick up where the Netflix show left off, continuing Frank Castle's intense journey. As always with rumours, it's best to take this with a pinch of salt.

