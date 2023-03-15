Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rumour: The price of the RTX 4070 has leaked

We're still looking at a hefty sum for Nvidia's latest line of cards.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead has revealed the alleged pricing of the RTX 4070 card. According to them, the card will have two separate prices, one for the "reference" cards and one for "premium" models.

Either way, you're still going to be paying a pretty penny. The reference card price clocks in at $749.99 USD MSRP, and the premium variant adds an extra $50 going all the way up to $799.99 USD.

This means that, when looking at a premium model, not only are we basically paying the same MSRP as a 4070 Ti, but we're also looking at a 250% price bump from the RTX 3070. Without competition at this performance and pricing, though, it seems Nvidia will continue this ridiculous pricing strategy.

Rumour: The price of the RTX 4070 has leaked


Loading next content