Rumour: The Power Rangers are coming to Fortnite

With so many crossovers coming to Fortnite since the game blew up in popularity, it's hard to think of an IP that hasn't yet had some form of skin, event, or both tied to the battle royale. However, there are still plenty of shows, movies, characters, and more that haven't yet snuck their way into a battle pass.

In the latest XboxEra podcast, during the rumour mill section, Shpeshal_Nick said that we could soon be seeing the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers coming to Fortnite. Of course, until anything is official take this with your prescribed dose of salt, but it certainly wouldn't surprise us to see the Power Rangers in Fortnite.

People loved when the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were added, and so it's likely that there would be a positive response to the Power Rangers as well. There could even be an event tied to them, where you get massive mech-animal Zords to go stomping around the map in.