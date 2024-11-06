Rumour: The portable Xbox will be revealed next year

HQ

There have been several rumours that Microsoft is currently working on a portable Xbox, with insiders and journalists as well as members of the Xbox team fuelling the speculation. Now, the usually reliable Windows Central editor Jez Corden has thrown more fuel on the fire, saying that this portable Xbox will be announced as early as next year.

More specifically, he said this in the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast:

"A little birdie has told me that you might see genuinely new hardware next year, maybe, of some form, for Xbox.

I don't think you're going to see hardware at The Game Awards [2024], but I do think next year is a good year for revealing new hardware... especially hardware you can hold in the palm of your hand."

Of course, the announcement of a portable Xbox in 2025 doesn't mean that it will be released next year, but it would still be interesting to know more about it, or what do you think?

Thanks, Pure Xbox.