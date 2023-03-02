Rumour: The Pokémon returning in Scarlet and Violet's DLC have leaked online

HQ

As well as finding out about the DLCs coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the stories they'd take us on, we were also told that some of our favourite Pokémon from older generations would be finally making their way to Paldea.

Alongside those already announced in the Pokémon Presents showcase, a known dataminer called mattyoukhana_ has discovered that the new patch for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet removed a number of hidden Pokédex entries for pocket monsters currently not in the game.

In total, there are 223 Pokémon in a list compiled by mattyoukhana_, which could very well make up the Pokémon we're getting in the game's DLCs launching later this year. Considering that Pokemon Sword and Shield's DLC additions were discovered through a similar removal of hidden Pokédex entries, it could be that we already know which creatures are coming back.

Even with a whopping 223 Pokémon making a return, there will still be hundreds missing from the 9th generation of Pokémon games, something that fans have found to be a major gripe in the series since it moved to Switch.