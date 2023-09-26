Rumour: The Office is being rebooted

HQ

It probably shouldn't surprise anyone to hear this considering nothing is ever truly finished in this age of entertainment, but a new rumour suggests that The Office (the US one, not the UK version) is being rebooted.

As per journalist Matt Belloni via an insider newsletter (thanks, GamesRadar), it's mentioned that a reboot of the show is actively being worked on, with original showrunner Greg Daniels attached and back at the helm of it.

There is no mention of how exactly this reboot will work, but hopefully it will at the very least leave the original series and characters as they are, and instead look to grow The Office universe in a different way.