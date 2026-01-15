Rumour: The Office duo are coming to Fortnite

HQ

Fortnite is becoming synonymous with spectacular guest appearances, to the extent that there aren't many major brands that haven't made an cameo yet. This has led to several less predictable guest spots recently, and now it seems that another one is on the way.

Fortnite insider Shiina usually has an incredible grasp of everything that's going on, and now says that a classic sitcom duo is coming to the game shortly. Since Shiina also says he has heard that The Office content is being worked on for Fortnite, the conclusion is that this is probably what it's all about.

We can only speculate about which duo it will be, but the favourites are probably Jim Halpert and Michael Scott, although it's entirely possible that Dwight Schrute or Pam Beesley will take one of the spots. Who do you think and hope it will be?