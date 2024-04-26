Rumour: The next Resident Evil game won't be the ninth mainline instalment

HQ

It's now been almost exactly three years since the release of Resident Evil Village and we still haven't heard anything about a possible sequel, other than a bunch of rumours.

One of the people who historically has had the best knowledge of the series is the insider Dusk Golem, and he now writes that it seems that Resident Evil 9 has been delayed - something that is quite common for the Resident Evil series. Unfortunately, he doesn't know what happened, but it seems that we might have to wait a long time for the game, which was previously rumoured to be coming in 2025.

According to Dusk Golem, this could now result in Capcom instead announcing and releasing another Resident Evil game before the ninth mainline instalment is revealed. A reasonable guess is that it will be a remake of either the Dreamcast classic Resident Evil Code: Veronica or Resident Evil 5.

All of these are just loose rumours for now though, but in the case of Dusk Golem, it's an insider who's been more right than wrong in the past.