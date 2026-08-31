Rumour: The next Nintendo Direct is set to take place on 10 September

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We've only just come away from this year's Gamescom, and we've already got a new event to look forward to, even if the date isn't set in stone just yet. If the predictions hold true, we'll have a Nintendo Direct as early as next week, on 10 September.

We should treat this date with a grain of salt, but there are several factors suggesting that this is the next major event on the company's announcement calendar. The first obvious reason is that, traditionally, Nintendo has always held a Nintendo Direct before the Tokyo Game Show, which this year takes place from 17 to 21 September. That narrows the window down to this week or next, and that's where the second clue comes in.

An announcement a few days ago on the Just Dance account regarding the early release of information about Just Dance: Decades of Hits stated that further details would be revealed on 10 September. Again, based on previous years, Just Dance has only made announcements at the now-defunct Ubisoft Forward or during Nintendo Direct. Bearing that in mind, 10 September seems to be the only possible option.

Nintendo insider accounts are also backing this theory, so we'll likely know more in a week's time about what Nintendo has in store for us for the end of this year and early 2027. Let's hope that's when they reveal gameplay and the release date for the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time...