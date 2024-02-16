English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Rumour: The next Nintendo console has been delayed to 2025

Nintendo Switch 2, Super Nintendo Switch or whatever it'll be called has apparently been pushed to the first quarter of next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It feels like rumours about the next Nintendo console have been popping up every week for a few months now, so the ones claiming the Super Nintendo Switch/Nintendo Switch 2 will launch this fall seemed quite believable. Unfortunately, that's not apparently not the case anymore.

Eurogamer and VGC, both outlets with a good track record when it comes to reports about Nintendo, have heard from several sources that the sequel to Nintendo Switch has been delayed from late 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.

While one of the reasons for this allegedly is that Nintendo needs more time to polish some of its own games for the launch of a new console, it would also mean Nintendo Switch 2 is set to follow in the original's footsteps by arriving in February or March. Never change a winning team and all that.

Rumour: The next Nintendo console has been delayed to 2025


Loading next content