Rumour: The next Mass Effect game is ditching open world

HQ

The next Mass Effect game is one of the most anticipated RPGs in gaming right now. While many are off enjoying adventures in Baldur's Gate, those yearning for another sci-fi epic are waiting for more news from BioWare about when they might see the game.

Now, we have a new rumour circulating about the game's structure. According to Jez Corden of Windows Central, the game won't feature an open world like that of Mass Effect: Andromeda and will instead be returning to the more linear style of the original trilogy.

"I've heard that Mass Effect is ditching open world and going back to its classic formula," he said on the Xbox Two podcast. "I don't know if 100% accurate, but it's an industry rumour."

It's no secret that fans are more fond of the original trilogy than they are of its spin-off into the Andromeda galaxy. But, it would be nice to have some more areas to explore, even if the game takes on a linear approach. Different ways to go about your missions, perhaps. In any case, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the priority for BioWare right now, and Mass Effect remains in pre-production.