Rumour: The next God of War game to feature Egyptian setting

We're coming up on three years since the launch of God of War: Ragnarök this year, and while we've heard tell of a God of War metroidvania arriving sometime soon, the next staple entry in the series is apparently also in the works, with Kratos ditching his cold, Norse surroundings for a warmer climate.

That's if Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson is to be believed. On the latest episode of the Insider Gaming podcast (via TheGamer), Henderson claims that in the next major God of War release, we'll see Kratos return with an Egyptian sword in hand.

This heavily implies Kratos will be facing off against Anubis, Thoth, Ra, and the like in his next God of War outing. Egypt has been a fan-favourite setting suggestion for some time now, and while Kratos' story may have had a happy ending in Ragnarök, there are still plenty of pantheons that need slapping down. As always with rumours like these, take them with a pinch of salt but we're hoping that pretty soon we can get an official update on where Kratos' journey is heading next.