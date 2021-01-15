Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Rumour: The next big Steam sale kicks off on February 11

The sale will supposedly celebrate the Chinese new year.

Steam sales are a tradition, as are leaked dates of when the Steam sales start. And now the latter has happened again, according to SteamDB. They claim an email to Steam partners has leaked, and it's called the Lunar New Year Sale 2021, and runs from February 11 to 15. This is Steam's way of celebrating the Chinese new year which starts on February 12.

Something to look forward to, perhaps. While we don't now if this leak is true, they actually tend to be, so if you're planning on buying Steam games, we can recommending you holding off for a few weeks (if you can).

