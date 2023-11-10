Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mass Effect 4

Rumour: The new Mass Effect game isn't set to release until 2029

It's said to be on a similar timeline to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, meaning there's still many years to go.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While every N7 day fans get hyped about the upcoming release of a new Mass Effect, BioWare hasn't yet shown us anything substantial. If you're wondering why that is, well it's because the developer doesn't have much to show.

According to industry insider Jeff Grubb, the game is "nowhere near coming out." In the latest episode of Grubb's Game Mess Mornings podcast, he elaborated that the sci-fi RPG is on a similar timeline to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which also took years to complete.

It was confirmed that the game only left pre-production earlier this year, which does point to it being a while away. Still, we're not sure how many more cryptic N7 day teases we can get before fans start to go a bit rabid.

Would you be willing to wait until 2029 for Mass Effect 4?

Mass Effect 4

Related texts

0
Mass Effect 4 gets a new sign of life

Mass Effect 4 gets a new sign of life
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

One and a half years ago, BioWare finally revealed that we are getting a new Mass Effect, generally referred to as Mass Effect 4 (even though it has no title yet), with...



Loading next content