Rumour: The new Halo game will be released on PS5

There are few IPs more tied to a console than Halo is to Xbox. However, it seems that the era of exclusivity is truly coming to a close, as a dataminer has discovered that an upcoming Halo title looks to be compatible with PlayStation.

This information comes from RebsGaming, a YouTuber and dataminer known for scoops regarding Halo, including correctly predicting when Halo Infinite's multiplayer would launch. Using Grunt.api, Rebs Gaming was able to access new findings which pointed to a new Halo title with PlayStation compatibility being worked on.

A beta title and second PlayStation-compatible title were discovered through the API. It's believed Certain Affinity's upcoming project could be linked with PlayStation, as well as another game that we could hear about as soon as this year.

Halo Studios has confirmed we'll see the next steps for Halo this year, and a big mic drop moment would be the official announcement of PS5 compatibility for Halo. Of course, until such an announcement is made, take the information above with your prescribed pinch of salt.