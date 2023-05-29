Rumour: The limited edition Starfield headset and controller have leaked online

HQ

Known leaker billbil-kun has made a new post outlining the pricing and some of the details around the upcoming Starfield Xbox controller and headset.

In a piece for Dealabs, the leaker stated that both the headset and controller would be revealed at the Starfield Showcase on the 11th of June. But, if you're looking for details ahead of then, billbil-kun alleges that the controller will be called Ogden and the headset will be named Orren.

Ogden can be bought for €74.99 while Orren costs a bit more at €124.99. An image of the controller was included in the post, and it sports a Starfield-themed colour palette. As always with leaks, take this with a pinch of salt, but billbil-kun has been a fairly reliable leaker for a few years now.

Would you buy a Starfield controller or headset?