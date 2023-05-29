Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Starfield

Rumour: The limited edition Starfield headset and controller have leaked online

They'll reportedly be shown at the Starfield Showcase on the 11th of June.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Known leaker billbil-kun has made a new post outlining the pricing and some of the details around the upcoming Starfield Xbox controller and headset.

In a piece for Dealabs, the leaker stated that both the headset and controller would be revealed at the Starfield Showcase on the 11th of June. But, if you're looking for details ahead of then, billbil-kun alleges that the controller will be called Ogden and the headset will be named Orren.

Ogden can be bought for €74.99 while Orren costs a bit more at €124.99. An image of the controller was included in the post, and it sports a Starfield-themed colour palette. As always with leaks, take this with a pinch of salt, but billbil-kun has been a fairly reliable leaker for a few years now.

Would you buy a Starfield controller or headset?

Starfield

Related texts



Loading next content